EMINEM e BEYONCÉ, una nuova collaborazione insieme per “WALK ON WATER”

La notizia è uscita ieri ed è subito deflagrata in tutto il mondo in un lampo: Eminem e Beyoncé insieme per una collaborazione, un nuovo brano intitolato “Walk on Water” (ascolta qui), il primo singolo che anticipa il prossimo album del rapper statunitense che secondo le indiscrezioni, si chiamerà “Revival“.

Prodotto da Ricky Rubin, il singolo “Walk on Water” è una ballad molto familiare ed immediata, con solo un pianoforte e la suadente voce di Beyoncé ad accompagnare le rime di Eminem, che rappa “Sarà anche questo un passo falso, che rovinerà la mia carriera, l’amore e il rispetto che mi sono guadagnato? La rima dev’essere perfetta, il flow senza difetti, e sembra sempre che ci riesca finchè non mi siedo in auto, ascolto e penso: questa è spazzatura“, ponendosi domande sulla propria carriera.

Ancora poche indiscrezioni trapelano sul nuovo disco, che comunque dovrebbe uscire entro dicembre 2017.

“Walk on Water” – Testo

I walk on water

But I ain’t no Jesus

I walk on water

But only when it freezes (fuck) Why, our expectations so high?

Is it the bar I set?

My arms, I stretch, but I can’t reac

A far cry from it, or it’s in my grasp, but as

Soon as I grab, squeeze

I lose my grip like the flying trapeze

Until the dark I plummet

Now the sky’s blackening, I know the marks hide butter

Flies rip apart my stomach

Knowing that no matter what bars I come with

You’re gonna hark, gripe, and that’s a hard Vicodin to swallow

So I scrap these, as pressure increases, like khakis

I feel the ice cracking, because

I walk on water

But I ain’t no Jesus

I walk on water

But only when it freezes

It’s the curse of the standard

That the first of the Mathers disk set

Always in search of the verse that I haven’t spit yet

Will this step be another misstep

To tarnish whatever legacy, love or respect I’ve garnered?

The rhyme has to be perfect, the delivery flawless

And it always I’m hitting the mark

Until I sit in a car, listen, and pick it apart

Like, “this shit is garbage”

God’s given me all this

Still I feel no different regardless

Kids look to me like as a god, this is retarded

If only they knew, it’s a facade and it’s exhaustive

And I try to not listen to nonsense

But if you bitches are trying to strip me of my confidence

Mission accomplished

I’m not god sent

Pac, Kim, Big, James, Tod Smith

And I’m not Prince

I walk on water

But I know Jesus

I walk on water

But only when it freezes

Cause I’m only human, just like you

Making my mistakes, oh if you only knew

I don’t think you should believe in me the way you do

Cause I’m terrified to let you down

Oh

It’s true, I’m a rubix

A beautiful mess

At times juvenile, yes

I goof and I jest

A flawed human I guess

But I’m doing my best to not ruin your expectations and ruin them

But first, the “Speedom” verse

Now, Big Sean, he’s going too fast

Is he gonna shout or curse out his mom?

There was a time I had the walls by the balls, eating out of palm

Every album song I was spazzing the fuck out on

Now I’m getting clowned and frowned on

But the only one looking down on me now is the only one that matters

Nows Deshaun

Am I lucky to be around this long?

Begs the question, though

Especially after the methadone

After yesterday fades in the [?] home

It’s burned to the crowd and all that’s left of my house is the lawn

The crowds are gone, and it’s time to wash out the blonde

Sales decline

The curtains drawn, their closing the set

But I’m still poking my head out from behind

And everyone has doubt remind

Now take your best rhyme, outdo it

Outdo it a thousand times

Now let the world tell you no one gives a fuck about your rhyme

And as I grow out of sight

Cause how do I, let this mic go without a fight

Cause I made a tight rope out of twine

But when I do fall from these heights, though I’ll be fine

I won’t pout or cry or spiral down or whine

But I’ll decide if it’s my final bow this time, because

I walk on water

But I know Jesus

I walk on water

But only when it freezes

Cause I’m only human, just like you

Making my mistakes, oh if you only knew

I don’t think you should believe in me the way you do

Cause I’m terrified to let you down

Oh

If I walked on water, I would drown

Cause I’m just a man, but as long as I got a mic

I got light

Cause you and I are not alike

Bitch, I wrote “Stan”