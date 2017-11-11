EMINEM e BEYONCÉ, una nuova collaborazione insieme per “WALK ON WATER”

La notizia è uscita ieri ed è subito deflagrata in tutto il mondo in un lampo: Eminem e Beyoncé insieme per una collaborazione, un nuovo brano intitolato “Walk on Water” (ascolta qui), il primo singolo che anticipa il prossimo album del rapper statunitense che secondo le indiscrezioni, si chiamerà “Revival“.
Prodotto da Ricky Rubin, il singolo “Walk on Water” è una ballad molto familiare ed immediata, con solo un pianoforte e la suadente voce di Beyoncé ad accompagnare le rime di Eminem, che rappa “Sarà anche questo un passo falso, che rovinerà la mia carriera, l’amore e il rispetto che mi sono guadagnato? La rima dev’essere perfetta, il flow senza difetti, e sembra sempre che ci riesca finchè non mi siedo in auto, ascolto e penso: questa è spazzatura“, ponendosi domande sulla propria carriera.
Ancora poche indiscrezioni trapelano sul nuovo disco, che comunque dovrebbe uscire entro dicembre 2017.
I walk on water
But I ain’t no Jesus
I walk on water
But only when it freezes (fuck) Why, our expectations so high?
Is it the bar I set?
My arms, I stretch, but I can’t reac
A far cry from it, or it’s in my grasp, but as
Soon as I grab, squeeze
I lose my grip like the flying trapeze
Until the dark I plummet
Now the sky’s blackening, I know the marks hide butter
Flies rip apart my stomach
Knowing that no matter what bars I come with
You’re gonna hark, gripe, and that’s a hard Vicodin to swallow
So I scrap these, as pressure increases, like khakis
I feel the ice cracking, because
I walk on water
But I ain’t no Jesus
I walk on water
But only when it freezes
It’s the curse of the standard
That the first of the Mathers disk set
Always in search of the verse that I haven’t spit yet
Will this step be another misstep
To tarnish whatever legacy, love or respect I’ve garnered?
The rhyme has to be perfect, the delivery flawless
And it always I’m hitting the mark
Until I sit in a car, listen, and pick it apart
Like, “this shit is garbage”
God’s given me all this
Still I feel no different regardless
Kids look to me like as a god, this is retarded
If only they knew, it’s a facade and it’s exhaustive
And I try to not listen to nonsense
But if you bitches are trying to strip me of my confidence
Mission accomplished
I’m not god sent
Pac, Kim, Big, James, Tod Smith
And I’m not Prince
I walk on water
But I know Jesus
I walk on water
But only when it freezes
Cause I’m only human, just like you
Making my mistakes, oh if you only knew
I don’t think you should believe in me the way you do
Cause I’m terrified to let you down
Oh
It’s true, I’m a rubix
A beautiful mess
At times juvenile, yes
I goof and I jest
A flawed human I guess
But I’m doing my best to not ruin your expectations and ruin them
But first, the “Speedom” verse
Now, Big Sean, he’s going too fast
Is he gonna shout or curse out his mom?
There was a time I had the walls by the balls, eating out of palm
Every album song I was spazzing the fuck out on
Now I’m getting clowned and frowned on
But the only one looking down on me now is the only one that matters
Nows Deshaun
Am I lucky to be around this long?
Begs the question, though
Especially after the methadone
After yesterday fades in the [?] home
It’s burned to the crowd and all that’s left of my house is the lawn
The crowds are gone, and it’s time to wash out the blonde
Sales decline
The curtains drawn, their closing the set
But I’m still poking my head out from behind
And everyone has doubt remind
Now take your best rhyme, outdo it
Outdo it a thousand times
Now let the world tell you no one gives a fuck about your rhyme
And as I grow out of sight
Cause how do I, let this mic go without a fight
Cause I made a tight rope out of twine
But when I do fall from these heights, though I’ll be fine
I won’t pout or cry or spiral down or whine
But I’ll decide if it’s my final bow this time, because
I walk on water
But I know Jesus
I walk on water
But only when it freezes
Cause I’m only human, just like you
Making my mistakes, oh if you only knew
I don’t think you should believe in me the way you do
Cause I’m terrified to let you down
Oh
If I walked on water, I would drown
Cause I’m just a man, but as long as I got a mic
I got light
Cause you and I are not alike
Bitch, I wrote “Stan”